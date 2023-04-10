Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: April 10-16
Monday, April 10
- AA Women’s Meeting at Big Sky Christian Fellowship Offices, 5:30 p.m.
- NA Meeting at Big Sky Medical Center, 6:30 p.m.
- Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky
- Screening: “For Lack of Better” at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Medical Center, 12 p.m.
- Open Studio at Big Sky Artists’ Collective Studio & Gallery, 12 p.m.
- Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Marcedes Carrol at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- A Spring Cleanse and the Basics of Ayurvedic Cleansing at Santosha Wellness Center, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Damn Duo at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- 2023 Montana State University Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: Throwback Ski Movies at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Jazz Cabbage at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, April 14
- Après Ski: DJ Sean Doe at Big Sky Resort, 12 p.m.
- Après Ski: DJs Take A Chance and Jenn N’ Juice at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- 2023 Montana State University Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: One Leaf at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
- 2nd Annual “Dinosaurs & MoR!” Family Day at Museum of the Rockies, 9 a.m.
- Après Ski: DJ Sean Doe at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- 2023 Montana State University Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Thad Beaty at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting at Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- Live Music: Jackson Holte at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- 2023 Montana State University Spring Rodeo at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, 1 p.m.
- Après Ski: DJ Sean Doe at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Screening: Throwback Movies at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
