Culture
Upcoming events this week: August 1-7
Monday, Aug. 1
- Gallatin River Water Quality Monitoring at West Fork, 8 a.m.
- Community Yoga at Len Hill Park, 12 p.m.
- Live Music: Emma and the Ledge at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Outdoor Film: “Where the Wild Things Are” at Len Hill Park, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Paint Day with Heather Rapp at Big Sky Community Park, 1 p.m.
- Bozeman Farmers Market at Lindley Park, 5 p.m.
- Bag the Peak Cornhole Tournament at Crail Gardens, 5 p.m.
- Bingo at The Independent, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live at Armory Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Lunch on the Lawn: Little Jane and the Pistol Whips at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture, 11:30 a.m.
- Big Sky Farmers Market at Firepit Park, 5 p.m.
- Tsering’s Fund Film: “Helambu” at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Cruz Contreras at Tips Up: 9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Free admission to National Parks all day!
- Music in the Garden at The Independent, 5 p.m.
- Music on Main: Cole & The Thornes in Bozeman, 6:30 p.m.
- Music in the Mountains: Southern Avenue in Len Hill Park, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Damnit Lauren! At Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
- Storytime at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- The Crossing with Shara Nova at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m.
- Art and Design Expo: “Where you From?” at Tinworks Art, 5 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Abigail Kent and Friends at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Jazz at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Weener at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
- Plein Air Paint out with Nic Fischer at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Icehouse Open at the Big Sky Golf Course, 10 a.m.
- Sweet Pea Parade in Bozeman, 10:15 a.m.
- Lehrkind Family Walking Tour at Tinworks Art, 2:30 p.m.
- Bravo! Big Sky Music Festival: Big Sky Festival Orchestra with Rhythm Future Quartet at Len Hill Park, 5 p.m.
- Art and Design Expo: “Where you From?” at Tinworks Art, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Dan Dubuque at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Ticket Sauce at Tips Up: 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- Plein Air Paint out with Nic Fischer at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Hooked on the Gallatin at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Poker & Texas Hold’em at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Film: “The Bourne Identity” at The Independent, 8 p.m.
