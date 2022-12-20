Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: Dec. 19-25

Monday, Dec. 19

  • Storytime at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
  • Board Game Club at BASE, 4:30 p.m. 
  • Service Industry Night at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
  • Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: “Bad Santa” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Trivia Night at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec.  20

  • Big Sky County Water & Sewer Board Meeting at Big Sky Water & Sewer District, 8 a.m.
  • Toddler Tuesdays at BASE, 10 a.m. 
  • Après Special & Live Music at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
  • Screening: “Home Alone” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
  • All Saints Carol Sing at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • ​​Ladies’ Night at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
  • Learn to Skate (Ages 4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
  • Learn to Skate (Ages 6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
  • Screening: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

  • Family Board Game Night at BASE, 5;30 p.m.
  • Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: “Polar Express” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music  at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

  • Screening: “A Christmas Story” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship’s Christmas Eve Service at Big Sky Chapel, 3:30 p.m. 
  • St. Joseph’s Christmas Eve Mass at Big Sky Resort, 4:30 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship’s Christmas Eve Service at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m. 
  • All Saints’ Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m. 
  • Screening: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at The Independent, 7 p.m. 
  • Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Christmas Fireworks at Big Sky Resort, 8:15 p.m.
  • All Saints Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Big Sky Chapel, 8:30 p.m. 

Sunday, Dec. 25

  • Christmas Day

