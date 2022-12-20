Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: Dec. 19-25
Monday, Dec. 19
- Storytime at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Board Game Club at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Service Industry Night at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Screening: “Bad Santa” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia Night at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
- Big Sky County Water & Sewer Board Meeting at Big Sky Water & Sewer District, 8 a.m.
- Toddler Tuesdays at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Après Special & Live Music at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
- Screening: “Home Alone” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- All Saints Carol Sing at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Ladies’ Night at Drunken Monk, 5 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (Ages 4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
- Learn to Skate (Ages 6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
- Screening: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
- Family Board Game Night at BASE, 5;30 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Screening: “Polar Express” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
- Screening: “A Christmas Story” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship’s Christmas Eve Service at Big Sky Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Christmas Eve Mass at Big Sky Resort, 4:30 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship’s Christmas Eve Service at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- All Saints’ Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Big Sky Chapel, 7 p.m.
- Screening: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Christmas Fireworks at Big Sky Resort, 8:15 p.m.
- All Saints Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Big Sky Chapel, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
- Christmas Day
