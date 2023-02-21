Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: Feb. 21-26

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Screening: “Huck Yeah!” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • Learn to Skate (4-5) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 5:30 p.m.
  • Emotional First Aid Class with Shannon Steele at Santosha Wellness Center, 6 p.m.
  • Learn to Skate (6-8) at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 6:15 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Kaylie Marie at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • Arts Council of Big Sky’s Sound and Color Soirée at The Independent, 4 p.m.
  • ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Science of Skiing with Peak Ski Company at Montana Science Center, 6:30 p.m.
  • Drop-In Hockey atMarty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Scott Pemberton at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • Big Sky Winter Ball at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Scott Pemberton at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

  • Montana Day: Free Admission at Museum of the Rockies, 9 a.m.
  • Performance: Firebird and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 at Willson Auditorium, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Performance: Memphis Jookin at Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Mathias at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Moe Jazz at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Performance: Firebird and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 at Willson Auditorium, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

