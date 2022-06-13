Upcoming events this week: June 13-19

Connect with us

Monday, June 13:

  • Trivia Night on Tap at Bozeman Taproom, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14:

  • Crail Garden Open House at Crail Ranch, 4 p.m.
  • Film: “The Race to Alaska” at The Independent, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15:

  • Big Sky Farmers Market in Big Sky Town Center, 5 p.m.
  • Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 16:

  • Bear Safety Training at the Big Sky Community Park, 10 a.m.
  • An Evening with John N. Maclean at The Independent, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Telemark Tom Dou – Greatful Dead Grass at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 17:

  • Bear Safety Training at the Fish, Wildlife and Park’s Bozeman office, 11:30 a.m.
  • SNO Community Recycling Day at the Big Sky Community Park, 12 p.m.
  • Live Music: Robby Hutto Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 18:

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Clinic at Moving Mountains, 9 a.m.
  • Live Music: Lang Termes at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Maxwell Hay at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 19:

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Solder’s Chapel Service at Solder’s Chapel, 11 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

