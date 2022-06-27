Culture
Upcoming events this week: June 27-July 3
Monday, June 27
- Live Music: Wyatt Hurts at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Meet the Author: Hugh Grinnell at the Independent, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28
- Live Music: Mandy Rowden Band at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Film: The River Runner at the Independent, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Live Music: Brian Stumpf at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- Trivia at the Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Daniel Phillip Dubuque at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
- Music in the Mountains: Fireside Collective at Len Hill Park, 6:00 p.m.
- Live Music: Ian Thomas at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 1
- Live Jazz at the Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Aaron & Gabe at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
- Big Sky Artisan Festival at Big Sky Town Center, 9 a.m.
- 4th of July weekend activities at Big Sky Resort, 1 p.m.
- Live Music: The Cross Pollinators at Big Sky Resort, 1 p.m.
- Live Music: The Damn Duo at the Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Scavenger at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
- Live Music: An All-Star Jam! at the Ellen Theater, 8 p.m.
- Film: Saving Private Ryan at the Independent, 8 p.m.
