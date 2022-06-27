Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: June 27-July 3

Published

7 hours ago

on

Monday, June 27

  • Live Music: Wyatt Hurts at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • Meet the Author: Hugh Grinnell at the Independent, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

  • Live Music: Mandy Rowden Band at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • Film: The River Runner at the Independent, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
  • Live Music: Brian Stumpf at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • Trivia at the Independent, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Daniel Phillip Dubuque at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

  • Music in the Mountains: Fireside Collective at Len Hill Park, 6:00 p.m.
  • Live Music: Ian Thomas at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 1

  • Live Jazz at the Independent, 8 p.m. 
  • Live Music: Aaron & Gabe at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

  • Big Sky Artisan Festival at Big Sky Town Center, 9 a.m.
  • 4th of July weekend activities at Big Sky Resort, 1 p.m.
  • Live Music: The Cross Pollinators at Big Sky Resort, 1 p.m.
  • Live Music: The Damn Duo at the Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Scavenger at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

  • Live Music: An All-Star Jam! at the Ellen Theater, 8 p.m.
  • Film: Saving Private Ryan at the Independent, 8 p.m.

