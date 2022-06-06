Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: June 6-12

Published

23 hours ago

on

Monday, June 6:

  • Live Music: Joe Purdy at Live from the Divide, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7:

  • Runoff Fly Fishing with Gallatin River Guides at Moose Creek Campground, 1 p.m.
  • Open Mic Night at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8:

  • Big Sky Farmers Market in Big Sky Town Center, 5 p.m.
  • Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 9:

  • Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Anon Meeting at All Saints Chapel, 4 p.m.

Friday, June 10:

  • Eagle Mount’s Western Rendezvous at Cyndi Fonda Riding Center, 5 p.m.
  • Art Exhibit: Mountain Standard Time Opening Reception at Visions West Contemporary, 6 p.m.
  • Craig Hall Jazz Trio at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Summer Music Kick-off Party: Scott Pemberton at Tips Up, June 10-11, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 11:

  • Gallatin River Weed Pull at Moose Creek Flat Campground, 9 a.m.
  • ACRE Dinner Series at ACRE Kitchen, 6 p.m.
  • Baroque Music Montana at the Schwer-Toepffer Residence, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Seymour Ceike at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Summer Music Kick-off Party: Desperate Electric at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 12:

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Solder’s Chapel Service at Solder’s Chapel, 11 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

