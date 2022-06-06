Culture
Upcoming events this week: June 6-12
Monday, June 6:
- Live Music: Joe Purdy at Live from the Divide, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7:
- Runoff Fly Fishing with Gallatin River Guides at Moose Creek Campground, 1 p.m.
- Open Mic Night at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8:
- Big Sky Farmers Market in Big Sky Town Center, 5 p.m.
- Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 9:
- Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Anon Meeting at All Saints Chapel, 4 p.m.
Friday, June 10:
- Eagle Mount’s Western Rendezvous at Cyndi Fonda Riding Center, 5 p.m.
- Art Exhibit: Mountain Standard Time Opening Reception at Visions West Contemporary, 6 p.m.
- Craig Hall Jazz Trio at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Summer Music Kick-off Party: Scott Pemberton at Tips Up, June 10-11, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 11:
- Gallatin River Weed Pull at Moose Creek Flat Campground, 9 a.m.
- ACRE Dinner Series at ACRE Kitchen, 6 p.m.
- Baroque Music Montana at the Schwer-Toepffer Residence, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Seymour Ceike at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Summer Music Kick-off Party: Desperate Electric at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 12:
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Solder’s Chapel Service at Solder’s Chapel, 11 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
