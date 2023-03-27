Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: March 27-April 2
Monday, March 27
- Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
- Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Screening: 2023 Fly Fishing Film Tour with GRTF at The Waypoint, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
- Big Sky Chamber Quarterly Member Meet Up at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky School District Bond Information Session at Ophir Elementary School Library, 6:30 p.m.
- Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Brendan Nolan at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
- ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Matt Wallin & His Nervous Breakdown at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, March 31
- Après Ski: DJ Tanner at Big Sky Resort, 12 p.m.
- Aprés Ski: DJs Take A Chance and Jenn N’ Juice at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
- 43rd Annual PTO Pie Auction at Montage Big Sky, 5:30 p.m.
- Concerts on the Big Screen at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Brice Ash at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Lost Ox at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
- Samuel Adams Air and Après Big Air Showcase at Big Sky Resort, 12 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Screening: March Madness Final Four at The Waypoint, Time TBA
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
- Samuel Adams Air and Après Main Event at Big Sky Resort, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Lost Ox at Tips Up, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Après Ski: DJ Tanner at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
