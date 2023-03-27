Connect with us

Arts & Entertainment

Upcoming events this week: March 27-April 2

Avatar photo

Published

22 hours ago

on

Monday, March 27

  • Competitive Video Games at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

  • Live Music: Kylie Spence at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Screening: 2023 Fly Fishing Film Tour with GRTF at The Waypoint, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

  • Big Sky Chamber Quarterly Member Meet Up at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, 4 p.m.
  • Big Sky School District Bond Information Session at Ophir Elementary School Library, 6:30 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Waypoint, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: Brendan Nolan at Tips Up, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

  • ARTventure Afterschool Program at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Drop-In Hockey at Marty Pavelich Ice Rink, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Matt Wallin & His Nervous Breakdown at Tips Up, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, March 31

  • Après Ski: DJ Tanner at Big Sky Resort, 12 p.m.
  • Aprés Ski: DJs Take A Chance and Jenn N’ Juice at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • 43rd Annual PTO Pie Auction at Montage Big Sky, 5:30 p.m.
  • Concerts on the Big Screen at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Brice Ash at The Waypoint, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Lost Ox at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

  • Samuel Adams Air and Après Big Air Showcase at Big Sky Resort, 12 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Screening: March Madness Final Four at The Waypoint, Time TBA
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart featuring Annie Clements at Montage Big Sky, 7 p.m.
  • Samuel Adams Air and Après Main Event at Big Sky Resort, 7:30 p.m.
  • Live Music: Lost Ox at Tips Up, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Après Ski: DJ Tanner at Big Sky Resort, 3 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 4 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Julia is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

march, 2023

Filter Events

No Events

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X