Culture
Upcoming events this week: May 16-22
Monday, May 16:
- Internatinoal Day of Light at the Montana Science Center, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, May 17:
- The Middle Kingdom Under the Big Sky: A History of the Chinese Experience in Montana at Museum of the Rockies, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18:
- Wildlands Festival: Tickets on Sale at wildlandsfestival.com, 10 a.m.
- The Perch at the Independent Grand Opening at The Indepdendent, 5 p.m.
- Trivia Night at the Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 19:
- Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Alnon Meeting at All Saints Chapel, 4 p.m.
- Hey Bear Community Forum: Bear Country Skills at BASE, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20:
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at The Indepdenent, 8 p.m.
- “A River Runs Through It” Screening at The ELlen Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
- Tap Into Ennis Festival at Lion’s Club Park, Ennis, MT, 12 p.m.
Sunday, May 21:
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
Continue Reading