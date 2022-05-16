Connect with us

Culture

Upcoming events this week: May 16-22

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, May 16:

  • Internatinoal Day of Light at the Montana Science Center, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 17:

  • The Middle Kingdom Under the Big Sky: A History of the Chinese Experience in Montana at Museum of the Rockies, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18:

  • Wildlands Festival: Tickets on Sale at wildlandsfestival.com, 10 a.m.
  • The Perch at the Independent Grand Opening at The Indepdendent, 5 p.m.
  • Trivia Night at the Independent, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 19:

  • Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Alnon Meeting at All Saints Chapel, 4 p.m.
  • Hey Bear Community Forum: Bear Country Skills at BASE, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 20:

  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at The Indepdenent, 8 p.m.
  • “A River Runs Through It” Screening at The ELlen Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
  • Tap Into Ennis Festival at Lion’s Club Park, Ennis, MT, 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 21:

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

Related Topics:

Tucker Harris is the Digital Producer at Outlaw Partners.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

may, 2022

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X