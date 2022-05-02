Culture
Upcoming events this week: May 2-8
Monday, May 2:
- Live Music: Tycho at The Elm, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3:
- Open Mic Night at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4:
- Trivia Night at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 5:
- Give Big at givebiggv.org/, May 5-6
- Music in the Mountains 2022 Lineup Launch Party at Tips Up, 6 p.m.
- Film: “The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies” at The Independent at 7 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Swamp Moose at The Monk at Blue Buddha, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6:
- Live Music: Bon Débarras at The Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m.
- Craig Hall Trio Jazz Night at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 7:
- Kentucky Derby Party at The Independent, 1 p.m.
- Live Music: The Goonies at The Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Taylor Burlage at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 8:
- St Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Arts Council / BASE Open House Art Party at Big Sky Barn Gallery, 2 p.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p..
- Live Music: Sons of the Pioneers at The Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m.
