Upcoming events this week: May 2-8

Monday, May 2:

Tuesday, May 3:

  • Open Mic Night at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4:

Thursday, May 5:

Friday, May 6:

Saturday, May 7:

Sunday, May 8:

  • St Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Arts Council / BASE Open House Art Party at Big Sky Barn Gallery, 2 p.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p..
  • Live Music: Sons of the Pioneers at The Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m.

