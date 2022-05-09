Culture
Upcoming events this week: May 9-15
Monday, May 9:
- Tickets on sale for Tony Marques Band on July 23 at outlaw.myeventscenter.com, 10 a.m.
- Live Music: Adam Hood at Live from the Divide, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10:
- Importance of Civility in Foreign Policy, The Emerson, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11:
Thursday, May 12:
- Big Sky Serenity Seekers Al-Anon meeting at All Saints Chapel, 4 p.m.
- Peak Big Sky Game and Pizza Night at Big Sky Christian Fellowship Basecamp, 6 p.m.
- Film: “The Hobbit: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Version” at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 13:
- Visit Big Sky Marketing Outlook Luncheon at The Wilson Hotel, 9 a.m.
- Madison River Fundraiser: “Caddis Magic” at the Yellowstone Giant Screen Theatre, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14:
- American Legion Soldier’s Chapel Flag Ceremony at The Soldier’s Chapel, 10 a.m.
- American Legion Gun Range Cleanup and BBQ at the Red Cliff Gun Range, 12 p.m.
- Montana Brewers Spring Rendezvous at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 3 p.m.
- Film: “North by Northwest” at The Ellen Theater, 7:30 p.m.
- Live Music: Ash Brice at The Independent, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 15:
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints in Big Sky at Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship at Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
