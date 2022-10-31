Connect with us

Upcoming events this week: October 31-November 6

Monday, Oct. 31

  • Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival: Downtown Trick Or Treat in Town Center, 4 p.m.
  • Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival: Halloween Costume Dance Party at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

  • Studio Art Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
  • Belay Your Bunch! at BASE, 5:30 p.m.
  • American Legion Post 99 Bingo at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
  • All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
  • Jumpstart to Oil Painting Class at BASE, 5 p.m.
  • Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

  • Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
  • After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
  • Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
  • Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
  • Live Music: Marcedees Carrol at the Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

  • Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m. 
  • Live Music: Chandler Huntley at the Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music: DJ Take A Chance  at Tips Up, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

  • AA Meeting at the Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m. 
  • St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
  • Live Music: Amanda Stewart at the Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
  • Live Music:  Brice Ash at The Independent, 8 p.m.
  • Live Music: Hanna & Robbie Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m. 

Sunday, Nov. 6

  • St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
  • All Saints Big Sky Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
  • Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
  • Community Art Class: Wood Burning at BASE, 6 p.m. 
  • The Complete Works of William Shakespeare at WMPAC, 7 p.m. 
  • Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi at the Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.

