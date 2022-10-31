Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week: October 31-November 6
Monday, Oct. 31
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival: Downtown Trick Or Treat in Town Center, 4 p.m.
- Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival: Halloween Costume Dance Party at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
- Studio Art Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
- Belay Your Bunch! at BASE, 5:30 p.m.
- American Legion Post 99 Bingo at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Jumpstart to Oil Painting Class at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Screening: Thursday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Marcedees Carrol at the Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
- Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- Live Music: Chandler Huntley at the Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: DJ Take A Chance at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- AA Meeting at the Big Sky Chapel, 7:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at the Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Brice Ash at The Independent, 8 p.m.
- Live Music: Hanna & Robbie Duo at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- St. Joseph’s Mass at the Big Sky Chapel, 8 a.m.
- All Saints Big Sky Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 10 a.m.
- Big Sky Christian Fellowship Service at the Big Sky Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
- Community Art Class: Wood Burning at BASE, 6 p.m.
- The Complete Works of William Shakespeare at WMPAC, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Tom Murphy & Kevin Fabozzi at the Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
