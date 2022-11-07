Arts & Entertainment
Upcoming events this week
Monday, Nov. 7
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10 a.m.
- Screening: Monday Night Football at The Independent, 6 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montana Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Trivia at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
- Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting at Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Zoom, 8:30 a.m.
- Studio Art Practice at BASE, 1 p.m.
- American Legion Post 99 Bingo at The Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 5:30 p.m.
- All Levels Pottery Series at BASE, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
- Big Sky Resort Area District Board Meeting at Big Sky Resort Area District, Zoom, 9 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 12 p.m.
- Jumpstart to Oil Painting Class at BASE, 5 p.m.
- Trivia at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Discovery Academy’s Fall Jam with members of Pinky & the Floyd at Tips Up, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- Mosaic Art Class at BASE, 10 a.m.
- After School ARTventure at BASE, 4:30 p.m.
- Open Pottery Studio at BASE, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
- Veterans Day Breakfast at BASE, 9 a.m.
- Storytime for Toddlers at BASE, 10:30 a.m.
- LPHS Student Council’s Annual Veterans Day Assembly at Bough-Dolan Athletic Center, 1 p.m.
- Big Sky Community Theater’s “Clue” at WMPAC, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Looper Jam at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- St. Joseph’s Mass at Big Sky Chapel, 5 p.m.
- BSSEF’s Annual Ski Ball at The Riverhouse BBQ & Events, 6 p.m.
- Big Sky Community Theater’s “Clue” at WMPAC, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: The Damn Duo at The Independent, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Amanda Stewart at Montage Big Sky Alpenglow Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Live Music: Idaho Country at Tips Up, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
