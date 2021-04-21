Visiting Yellowstone? Grab a driverless shuttle.

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/21/21

If you’ve visited Yellowstone National Park in the last few years, you’ll have noticed that sitting in lines of traffic is a daily occurrence. In an effort to try and ease congestion, the park is launching a new pilot shuttle program starting May of 2021. The shuttles utilize low-speed, electric, automated-vehicle shuttle technology and each vehicle will fit six visitors at a time. They will make their rounds in the Moran and Washburn Hotel area as well as Upper and Middle campgrounds, shuttling riders to neighboring visitors’ centers. If the pilot program is successful, the park will consider using this service permanently to improve the experience of the park.