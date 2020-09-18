Voter fraud is rare, study shows

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/18/20

The Montana Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are suing Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton over the Ballot Interference Prevention Act, which limits the practice of collecting completed ballots from voters to return to the elections offices. During the trial, Kenneth Mayer, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, testified that data indicated 7,079,953 absentee or mail ballots were cast in Montana elections between 2006 and 2016. Just one confirmed case of illegal voting was discovered: a Liberty County man in 2011 filled out and submitted his ex-wife’s absentee ballot in a school board election without her permission.