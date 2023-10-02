Warren Miller Performing Arts Center kicks off 11th winter season

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BIG SKY – Big Sky’s Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is announcing its 11th annual winter season lineup. This year, WMPAC presents its signature mix of physical spectaculars, progressive music acts, side-splitting comedy and returning favorites.

The traditional WMPAC winter season will present a blend of stand-up comedy, virtuoso musical performances, artistic athletic feats and storytelling in a range of genres and expressions. The first show will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 27 with Cirque-tacular.

“We like to kick off the season with a show that’s visually astonishing, and this group more than fits the bill,” John Zirkle, WMPAC’s executive director said.

Cirque-tacular is a collective of acrobats, aerialists and physical artists who put together a dazzling circus spectacular that is the perfect family entertainment for the holiday season.

This winter, WMPAC will also present two performances by exceptionally talented and renowned classical music groups, the Danish String Quartet and Anderson & Roe. The former is a Grammy-nominated classical music quartet that brings unprecedented dynamism to the genre, and the second is a pair of duetting piano masters who went viral during the pandemic lockdowns for their creative performances from home.

Säje Voices is an all-female jazz vocal ensemble who earned a Grammy nomination for their very first song. They perform at WMPAC on March 2. Johnny Cash: the Official Concert Experience on Jan. 31 is an immersive visual and musical tour through the Man in Black’s career and catalog, featuring projections of Cash’s performances and a chorus of fantastically talented live singers.

WMPAC will also host two traditional comedy and storytelling events this season. Standup comedian Mike Birbiglia, whose smash hit book “Sleepwalk with Me” was a New York Times bestseller, takes the stage with his hysterically deadpan observations on Jan. 6. Fan favorite podcast “The Moth” will host its legendary Moth Mainstage storytelling event on Feb. 24.

WMPAC’s 11th season will end with two more performances that showcase the artistry in athleticism. Local favorite James Sewell Ballet returns on March 16 for the group’s 20th performance on the WMPAC stage. On March 31, 360 ALLSTARS presents their “supercharged urban circus,” showcasing the spectacular artistry that emerges from street culture.

Winter season packages and individual tickets are available at warrenmillerpac.org.