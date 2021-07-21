Warriors and Quiet Waters presents annual Warrior Taste Fest

WARRIORS AND QUIET WATERS

BOZEMAN – Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation will host its annual Warrior Taste Fest in person this September.

Warrior Taste Fest, which will take place at Haynes Pavilion at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, plans to host up to 700 people on Friday, Sept.10, who will sample food, beer and cocktails from over 30 of Montana’s best restaurants, breweries and distilleries. While guests eat and drink, they can enjoy the work of 10 renowned artists as they quick-finish paintings and sculptures.

Artists Tom Gilleon, Troy Collins, Todd Connor, Jim Dolan, Thomas English, Terry Hall, Whitney Hall, Jennifer Johnson, Steve Lillegard and Shirle Wempner will all be quick-finishing their art for the live auction.

The event will start with a VIP cocktail hour at 5 p.m., where VIP ticket holders can taste specialty cocktails and menu items, meet the artists, hear live music and more.

“Warrior Taste Fest is a high-energy event unlike any other in the Gallatin Valley,” said Emily Sather, WQW’s director of development. “After you and your friends have sampled food and drink, cast your vote for ‘Best of the Big Sky’ knowing that event proceeds will fuel Warriors & Quiet Waters’ mission.”

Warrior Taste Fest will open its doors for general admission ticket holders at 6 p.m. The live auction and programming will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Warrior Taste Fest are on sale now. Tickets and more information about Warrior Taste Fest, including silent and live auction packages, can be found on Warriors & Quiet Waters’ website, wqwf.org. All proceeds will provide therapeutic recreational fly fishing programs for post-9/11 combat veterans and their loved ones.