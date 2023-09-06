Warriors & Quiet Waters to host fifth annual Warrior Taste Fest in Bozeman 

Friday’s food, drink and art gathering will raise more than $600K for veterans

EBS STAFF

Warriors & Quiet Waters Foundation will host the Warrior Taste Fest fundraiser at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 8 with hopes of raising over $600,000 for post-9/11 combat veterans.

WQW is a Bozeman-based veteran services organization that brings veterans on fishing and outdoor trips in Montana. The nonprofit was co-founded by a Vietnam veteran and doctor in 2007 and recently rebranded to broaden their focus beyond just fly-fishing and include additional immersive outdoor experiences.

“Recent data from the VA indicates that our veterans face a suicide rate 1.5 times higher than the general populace, with suicide being their second leading cause of death. Though combat is behind them, the battles veterans face persist—in some cases for their lifetime,” Brian Gilman, CEO of Warriors & Quiet Waters, stated in a July 31 press release. “By attending Warrior Taste Fest, you champion our mission to enable veterans to thrive. Together, we can fortify America with thriving veterans. Your active support goes beyond mere gratitude—it’s essential.”

According to the press release, the event is prepared to host up to 1,000 people for tastings of food, beer and cocktails from more than 30 Montana restaurants, breweries and distilleries. Twelve renowned artists will quick-finish paintings and sculptures during the event, and their artworks will be live-auctioned.

A painter works at a past Warrior Taste Fest. PHOTO BY STUDIO MACLEOD

Those artists are Matt McKenna, Whitney Hall, Jennifer Johnson, Rob Akey, Amber Blazina, Todd Connor, David Graham, Joe Kronenberg, Steve Lillegard, Amanda Markel, Greg Scheibel and Shirle Wempner.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. for early entry ticket holders to meet artists and hear live music. General admission doors open at 6 p.m., and the event will wrap up before 10 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found on Warriors & Quiet Waters’ website, wqwf.org. All proceeds will support post-9/11 combat veterans.