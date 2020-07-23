We’re hiring!

Outlaw Partners seeks newspaper, magazine staff writer

Position: Staff Writer

Location: Big Sky, Montana

Outlaw Partners, publisher of Mountain Outlaw magazine and the Explore Big Sky newspaper, is seeking a detail-oriented, driven and proficient journalist to join its editorial team as a Staff Writer in stunning Big Sky, Montana.

As a member of Outlaw’s dynamic editorial team, the Staff Writer works closely with the editors, design and sales teams to produce daily news articles for explorebigsky.com, the bimonthly EBS newspaper and biannual Mountain Outlaw magazine.

Our tight-knit, award-winning team values the outdoors as much as the ability to report and write tight, creative copy: We work hard and we play just as hard.

Preferred qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field-1-2 years experience in print or online news reporting

Proficiency in AP Style

Proficiency using Microsoft Office, Google Drive, photo-editing software, and digital publishing platforms including WordPress

Strong written and oral communication skills, with a keen attention to detail and the ability to multitask and meet strict deadlines

Demonstrated social media proficiency, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Willingness to relocate to one of the most beautiful mountain communities in the country: Big Sky, Montana

Duties:

Cover local Big Sky news and events, including researching, reporting and writing news and feature stories

Shoot photographs and write captions for articles

Compile regional events for calendar

Attend Outlaw Partners and editorial team meetings to discuss content/story ideas

Post stories and photos on explorebigsky.com and social media outlets

Edit press releases

Copyedit articles, newspaper with editorial team

Check media email account and forward relevant press releases, pitches, and articles to editors

Compensation: Commensurate with experience

About Outlaw Partners:

Outlaw Partners is a dynamic media and marketing company located in the community of Big Sky in southwest Montana. Twice named among Outside Magazine’s “Best Places to Work,” Outlaw publishes the Explore Big Sky newspaper, Mountain Outlaw magazine, and Explore Yellowstone.

The Outlaws are a team of creative, hard-working, fun-loving and outdoor-oriented individuals who recognize the power of the well-written word, vibrant photography, compelling video and inspiring design. Saddle-up and ride for the brand.

To apply, email Editor-in-Chief Joseph T. O’Connor at joe@outlaw.partners and include a resume, cover letter and 2-3 writing samples.