West Yellowstone smokejumper succumbs to injuries

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/4/21

The wildland firefighting community is reeling following the tragic death of fellow, Tim Hart. Hart was responding to the Eicks Fire in the Animas Mountains of New Mexico on May 24 when he was injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the night of June 2. Hart worked as a smokejumper for the West Yellowstone Smokejumper Base since 2019 and lived with his wife, Michelle, in Cody, Wyoming, with their dog, Dash. He began his wildland career in 2009 and fought on fires alongside crews all across the West, including Shoshone, Fremont-Winema and Coconino national forests.

“Our hearts go out to Tim’s family, loved ones, friends, fellow Forest Service employees, and the entire wildland fire community,” said Vicki Christiansen, U.S. Forest Service chief, in a news release announcing Hart’s death, as reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow while respecting the family’s privacy.”