What’s for dinner? Hot spring-boiled chicken

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/6/20

There are many ways to prepare poultry, but cooking a chicken over a hot spring is an unusual take. An Idaho Falls, Idaho man was banned from Yellowstone National Park for two years after allegedly cooking two chickens in a thermal hot spring in the Shoshone Geyser Basin area. On Aug. 7, after receiving reports of a group hiking with cooking pots, a ranger who went to investigate found a group of 10, including a child, near two chickens wrapped in burlap sitting in a hot spring pool. The man pleaded guilty for violating use limits and in addition to a two-year ban form the park, has been ordered to pay a fine of $1,200.