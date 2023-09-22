Wild Montana holding celebration of National Public Lands Day at Lava Lake

EBS STAFF

Wild Montana, a conservation organization, is celebrating 40 years of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness Area this Saturday, Sept. 23 at Lava Lake Trailhead. Sept. 23 also happens to be National Public Lands Day, which makes the festivities all the more fitting.

Gloria Burgos and Tami Clark will lead a group hike starting at 9 a.m. at the trailhead. There’s also an option for participants to volunteer with Adopt-a-Trail, volunteer trail maintenance crew instead.

“We’ll finish the day with a celebratory cookout featuring brats and Lee Metcalf Wilderness Pale Ale at the trailhead,” a description of the event stated. The event is free and open to the public and participants can register here.