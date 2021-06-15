Wildfire breaks out near Red Lodge

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/15/21

Amid record heat and Red Flag warnings, a wildfire ignited near Red Lodge over the weekend, one of two currently active in Montana. The Robertson Draw Fire is burning 12 miles south of Red Lodge near the Wyoming border and was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. According to InciWeb, as of Tuesday morning, the fire was reported at 2,000 acres. Evacuation warnings have been issued to the North and South Fork Grove areas, the area west of Meeteetse Trail Road and the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp. Pre-evacuation warnings have been issued to the Gold and Ruby Creek areas. Road closures affect Line Creek Road in Wyoming as well as an area closure south of U.S. Highway 212. Hot and dry conditions are a primary concern as firefighters work on containing the fire. The cause is still under investigation.