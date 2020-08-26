Wildfire near Norris continues to burn

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/26/20

A fast-moving wildfire off of Highway 287 near Norris has grown to 1,870 acres as of Tuesday morning. 81 people are working on the fire, along with 13 engines, two water tenders and heavy equipment. Named the Bradley Creek Fire, the cause is still unknown, but a spokeswoman with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says it started near Norris Hot Spring in the Bradley Creek drainage. It is burning on private, Bureau of Land Management and Montana State University land and currently 20 percent contained. It has so far killed cattle and damaged Northwestern utility equipment.

“We still consider the fire to be the most imminent threat,” said Kristen Baker, a spokeswoman with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “And we’re managing coronavirus with the idea that if you fight fire effectively, and you get the fire suppressed, then you don’t have as much exposure because people can get to go home more quickly.”