Wildfire resources to be aware of, Red Flag Warning in Gallatin County

By Jen Clancey DIGITAL PRODUCER

Sgt. Daniel Haydon at the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office knows there isn’t a one-size fits all approach to preparing for wildfire in Gallatin County. Should a fire break out, weather, location and terrain all impact how emergency response is carried out, Sgt. Haydon, the patrol deputy to the Big Sky area, explained.

That’s why he emphasizes awareness about the resources available to the Big Sky community. As the county remains under a Red Flag Warning as of Aug. 18, Explore Big Sky sat down with Sgt. Haydon and discussed these resources.

Everbridge is a community notification system that allows the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office to direct notifications to specific communities. Residents should sign up for Everbridge to receive quick and clear notifications should an emergency occur.

For example, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office can send out a notice to a small neighborhood to evacuate so that officials can swiftly address any potential fires that don’t threaten the broader community.

Emergency Supply Kit

An emergency supply kit in the case of wildfires allows the community to evacuate quickly and safely without having to worry about essentials. Sgt. Haydon recommends keeping a kit handy, near a door, and communicating with everyone in your household about its locations nad what it contains.

According to the Big Sky Wildfire Action Guide, the kit should include 3-5 days of clothing for family members, toiletries, medications for family and pets and important family and insurance documents and other essentials listed.

Helpful evacuation tips

Depending on weather, location and terrain, evacuation could look different for areas of Big Sky. Some may be advised to shelter-in-place while the fire department addresses the situation, evacuate to Bozeman or West Yellowstone or evacuate to more protected areas of refuge, including the Big Sky Resort skier parking lot, Big Sky Golf Course, BASE community center and Lone Peak High School parking lot.

Community resources:

Fire Adapted Big Sky—Fire Adapted Big Sky is a collaboration of resources including current fire danger, homeowner guides and wildfire maps.

Wildfire Action Guide—Produced by Fire Adapted Big Sky, the Wildfire Action Guide is full of resources should an emergency arise, including home protection tips, an evacuation map and step-by-step guide on how to evacuate yourself and your family safely.