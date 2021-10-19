Wildfires torch 940K acres across Montana this year

Fire season in Montana started early, burned late and colored the state with wildfire smoke in 2021. With nearly 940,000 acres burnt across the state, this year marks the most acreage burned since 2017.

By July 14, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued both wildfire emergency declarations and drought declarations for the state. On July 22, Gianforte brought in the National Guard to help aid Montana’s wildfire response, providing support for aviation, security and ground operations.

Through late July and early August, fire season turned up the heat in Montana, with burns across the state nearly doubling in the span of one week. Bozeman recorded a five-day streak of air quality rated as unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

