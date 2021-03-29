Winds of change bring spring cold front

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/29/21

A “powerful” cold front is moving into Montana, reports KBZK Chief Meteorologist Mike Herd. Much of the state experienced extreme winds Sunday afternoon through Monday morning—Cut Bank clocked 87 mph gusts. With the wind comes dropping temperatures and a chance of snow, creating hazardous road conditions and poor visibility in much of the southwest region. Sixty mph winds are expected through early Tuesday and have the potential to cause downed power lines.