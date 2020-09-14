Winter guides and Delaware North settle

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/14/20

As tourism grows in the West, Delaware North, the concessionaire in Yellowstone National Park, has slowly expanded its footprint into West Yellowstone. It purchased Yellowstone Vacation Tours in 2016 and Two Top Snowmobile Rental in 2019. The guides who work there are contracted to provide snowmobile and snowcoach tours into Yellowstone National Park via the Delaware North businesses. Last year, employee complaints arose, specifically about working conditions, reduced hours and sudden shift changes with less than 24-hours’ notice. When the guides publicly protested and attempted to form a union, the company called the police and four were fired. This week, six of those employees settled with Delaware North, receiving compensation and a clean employee record. The company is required to send an announcement to all of its West Yellowstone employees regarding their rights to organize a union without harassment.