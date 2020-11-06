Winter is coming

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/6/20

Get your winter coats and ice scrapers out—the National Weather Service has just issued a winter storm watch for all of Southwest Montana starting Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. Forecasts call for five to 10 inches of snow accumulation in the valleys and up to a foot in mountains and mountain passes, as well as wind gusts up to 40 mph. This could cause wet, icy and dangerous road conditions for those traveling.