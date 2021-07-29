Mask mandates return as Delta variant spikes

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/29/21

In what feels like an act of déjà vu, the Centers for Disease and Control issued a recommendation this week that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear face coverings again while indoors in areas with high caseloads. Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a statement about his concern for the growing case numbers in some Montana counties, but he did not address whether or not he would support another mask mandate. The Gallatin-City County Health Department issued the following statement on the matter:

﻿﻿“We are currently reviewing the updated CDC recommendations and our local epidemiological data for Gallatin County. Once our team has reviewed the guidance we will provide a recommendation to the community. At this time, we continue to recommend the CDC guidance that those who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places. It is especially important for those 12 and older to vaccinate against COVID-19. Please visit our website to find a COVID-19 vaccine location nearest you, https://www.healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines/”