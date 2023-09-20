WMPAC begins family-friendly fall run 

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The leaves are changing and the air is getting crisp. Besides the approach of ski season, that also heralds the start of the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center’s slate of creative offerings. This will be the center’s 11th season, and it launches on Sunday, Oct. 1, with spirited family entertainment by Doktor Kaboom. Performances are offered at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

David Epley, through the character of Doktor Kaboom, performs original interactive science comedy shows for audiences of all ages. Creatively blending theatre arts with the wonders of scientific exploration, Kaboom takes audiences on a laugh-along journey of increasingly spectacular (and often successful) science experiments designed to involve, excite, educate and entertain.

David Epley is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and has been fortunate enough to discover two passions in his life. Science, his first, took him to studies at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. His second, performing, became his career and for 20 years David has made his living

writing, performing, and directing original interactive scientific theatre across the U.S. and Canada.

Though primarily known for its winter lineup of entertainment, for the past few years WMPAC has also offered a run of several family-oriented shows in the fall.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to the year-round local community. We want to provide some entertainment options for families with kids during what’s normally a sleepy off-season,” said John Zirkle, WMPAC’s executive director.

Doktor Kaboom is followed two weeks later by the shadow dance group the Silhouettes on Saturday, Oct. 14. In 2020, the Silhouettes were the Golden Buzzer winners on the hit show America’s Got Talent. They put on a mind-bending show of visual illusions as they dance and interpret the myriad ways that love is manifested in our world.

The fall season continues with Lynn Trefzger, who performs at WMPAC on Saturday, Oct. 21. Trefzger is a noted ventriloqust with over 20 years’ experience performing with a stable of comical characters. All three fall shows include a matinee at 4 p.m. and evening performance at 7 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at warrenmillerpac.org.