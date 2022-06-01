Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone

EBS STAFF

YELLOWSTONE – A bison charged and gored a 25-year-old Ohio woman after she and two others approached within 10 feet of the large mammal on May 30 in Yellowstone National Park near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin north of Old Faithful.

The bison’s horns gored the woman, tossing her 10 feet into the air, and inflicted a puncture wound and other injuries, according to a May 31 statement from the National Park Service.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The incident is still under investigation, the statement said.

Park officials are reminding visitors to stay cautious and not approach wildlife within the regulated distances. Park regulations require visitors should stay at least 25 yards from all large animals including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.

This is the park’s first reported incident of a visitor threatening a bison and it responding to the threat, according to the statement. Bison have injured more visitors than any other animal in the park, the park stated.

For more information on park safety and wildlife visit the park’s website.