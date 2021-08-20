Women’s Agriculture Conference comes to Billings

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/20/21

The Women Stepping Forward Agricultural Conference is set for Sept. 28-30 at the Big Horn Resort in Billings and will feature speakers that will deliver information on today’s most relevant topics including putting structure to fundraising, building a business in agriculture, telling your story, calving 101, goal setting to advance your mission, as well as opportunities for networking. Women Stepping Forward is an organization to celebrate and support women in agriculture across the region. You can register here.