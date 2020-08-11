Wrongful termination lawsuit against MSU moving along

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/11/20

Roger Ondoua moved to Conrad, MT from Canada in 2015 to take a research job at the Western Triangle Agricultural Research Center, part of a network of remote stations at Montana State University. He was an assistant professor of agronomy and soil nutrient management and studied the growth of crops as impacted by nutrient levels and soil drainage. After his contract wasn’t renewed in 2017, he filed a lawsuit that outlines 20,000 pages of documented racist harassment, discrimination and retaliation from several of his colleagues. He and his lawyers allege he was wrongfully terminated and is due significant compensatory damages as a result.