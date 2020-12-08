Wyoming issues statewide mask mandate

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/8/20

Like many states across the country, Wyoming has been struggling with high COVID-19 numbers—increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths. By November, the state reached 128 deaths, a number that continues to climb. On Monday, Dec. 7, Wyoming’s governor, Mark Gordon, announced new statewide restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including the state’s first-ever mask mandate. Since a number of Wyoming counties already have mask mandates in place not much will change, but there are additional restrictions: gatherings of no more than 10 people, bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m., groups in bars and restaurants are limited to six, and group gym classes are limited to 10. Gordon said that since CARES Act dollars will expire at the end of December, masks are an effective way of bringing transmission of the virus back down. On Nov. 25, Gordon tested positive for COVID-19 and his wife Jennie tested positive on Dec. 3.