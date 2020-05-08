Wyoming travel restrictions end Friday, May 8

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 5/8/20

And to the south, Wyoming has lifted a “toothless” COVID-19-spurred travel directive—one that mandated 14 days of quarantine for people traveling from outside Wyoming and into the Cowboy State—effective Friday, May 8. State lawmakers found the law to be practically unenforceable, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide. “While that permits out-of-state travel to resume, we are also asking people to do that judiciously,” Gov. Mark Gordon said during a Thursday press conference. “Those who are regularly in contact with out of state populations should be particularly vigilant.” Counties, like Teton, still recommend self-monitoring for at least 14 days for those that have left the state: “Even though the statewide directive and county public health recommendations have been revoked,” the health department stated in a release, “residents should still limit their travel and self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days upon arrival back to the state.”