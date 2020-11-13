Yellowstone breaks another visitation record

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/13/20

The region’s long and unseasonably warm fall, coupled with many travelers’ need for escape, has driven many to the solitude and grandeur of Yellowstone National Park. The park recorded 360,034 visitors this October—110 percent visitation when compared to October 2019. The previous October record was set at 252,013 in 2015. According to a Nov. 12 press release, so far in 2020, the park has hosted 3,743,907 recreation visits, down 6 percent from the same period of time last year. The park roads, with the exception of Gardiner to Cooke City, are closed to vehicle traffic for the winter and the park expects to be ready to open for snowcoach and snowmobile traffic on Dec. 15, conditions permitting.