Connect with us

News

Yellowstone Club liquor dispute dropped

Published

11 hours ago

on

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/28/21

Correction: An earlier version of this article indicated that legal proceedings against the Yellowstone Club began last year. The article has been corrected to indicate that the proceedings began in June of 2019 and that the club was accused of storing liquor illegally, not found guilty of the charge.

In a prohibition-type narrative, in the summer of 2019, the Yellowstone Club was accused of storing large quantities of liquor at a Belgrade address associated with the Yellowstone Jetcenter. Montana law states that it is illegal to store liquor off-site from the bar at which it is being served. This past November, Yellowstone Club’s attorney, Shane Reely, sent a letter to the Montana Department of Revenue, resulting in the club allowing the state to dispose of the liquor, because “a significant amount of the inventory” had “spoilt.” Because the hearing would cost more than the inventory of liquor, which no longer held value, a few days later, the Department of Revenue decided to dismiss the matter entirely. The stash included 429 bottles of liquor, 70 bottles of wine and 319 bottles or cans of beer.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

january, 2021

Filter Events

28jan6:00 pm7:00 pmBig Sky Ideas Festival – "Lessons Learned from my Disability during the COVID World"6:00 pm - 7:00 pm Event Type :Arts,EducationEvent City:Big Sky

29jan5:00 pm7:00 pmBig Sky Ideas Festival – FAC with Jim Salestrom5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Event Type :Arts,MusicEvent City:Big Sky

30jan6:00 pm9:00 pmTEDxBigSky 20216:00 pm - 9:00 pm Event Type :Arts,EducationEvent City:Big Sky

Weather

Advertisements

X
X