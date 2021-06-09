Yellowstone County sees vaccination decrease, hospitalization increase

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/9/21

After cases held steady for a few months, Yellowstone County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. There are currently 21 people hospitalized in Billings and Billings Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Neil Ku says most of those cases right now are among young, unvaccinated people. “Where we had previously seen a lot more of the 65 and older, now we’re seeing more of those below that age group,” Ku told Yellowstone Public Radio.