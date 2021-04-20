Yellowstone discusses bison’s role in ecosystem

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/20/21

Yellowstone National Park presents “Yellowstone: Study shows Yellowstone bison have positive effects on the landscape,” a live broadcast with Chris Geremia, Yellowstone’s senior bison biologist. Geremia has been studying the park’s bison, specifically their grazing habits, for a decade and will discuss the science behind their role in shaping Yellowstone’s ecosystem. The presentation will be streaming live from Yellowstone’s Facebook page on Wednesday, April 21, at 1 p.m. MST. Viewers will be able to ask questions during the broadcast. Learn more, and submit questions ahead of time at nps.gov.