Yellowstone identifies human foot found in a hot spring in August

EBS STAFF

Yellowstone National Park today announced that the human foot found floating in a shoe in the Abyss Pool belonged to Il Hun Ro, a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, California. Yellowstone law enforcement received the positive identification based on DNA analysis within the last three weeks and have notified Ro’s family.

Park workers found the foot floating in the Abyss Pool, a well-known thermal feature in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, in mid August and Yellowstone law enforcement officers began an investigation.

Investigators have determined, to the best of their knowledge, that Ro died in an unwitnessed incident on July 31, 2022, at the Abyss Pool, according to the park’s press release. Due to lack of evidence, the circumstances of Ro’s death remain unknown, however, no foul play is suspected and the investigation has been closed.

At least 22 other people are known to have died from hot spring-related injuries in and around the 3,471-square-mile national park since 1890, park officials have said.