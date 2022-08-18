Yellowstone workers find human foot floating in hot spring

EBS STAFF

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Yellowstone National Park workers found part of a human foot inside a shoe that was floating in the Abyss Pool in the park earlier this week, park officials said.

The West Thumb Geyser Basin where the Abyss Pool is located was briefly closed after the foot was found, but the area has since reopened to the public.

The Abyss Pool is one of the park’s deepest hot springs at 53 feet deep. An investigation is underway, however no more information has been made public at the time of publication.