Yellowstone implements fishing restrictions

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/26/21

Effective Saturday, July 24, Yellowstone National Park is closing rivers and streams to fishing in the afternoon and evening due to water temperatures exceeding 68 degrees on recent days and unprecedented low stream flows. The closure will protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries, which become more vulnerable as water warms throughout the day. Fishing on rivers and streams will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day and will remain in effect until further notice. Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset as specified in the Fishing Regulations booklet. The extended forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which contribute to continued low stream flows and high-water temperatures.