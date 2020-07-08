Yellowstone lodging to reopen … in part

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/8/20

Xanterra, one of Yellowstone National Park’s largest concessionaires, announced it will open additional lodging options for guests in the coming weeks. All visitors will be required to wear face coverings while indoors, and food service in Mammoth, Old Faithful, Canyon and Lake areas will continue to be takeout only. The Sandpiper Lodge at Lake Yellowstone Hotel opened on July 3 with a limited number of Standard lodge rooms. On July 10, a limited number of premium lodge rooms will open at Old Faithful Snow Lodge, Superior lodge, Standard lodge, and suites at Canyon Lodge. Additionally, on July 17, Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will open a limited number of rooms to guests.