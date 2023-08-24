Yellowstone: Man sustains thermal burns and faces criminal charges after alleged off-trail travel

On Aug. 30 the Big Sky Community Organization will host a 25th anniversary party from 5 to 7 p.m. at Len Hill Park. The party will include a roller derby, inflatable obstacle course, yard games, hot dogs and giveaways. Due to its timing, visitors can join in on the fun during the weekly Big Sky Farmers Market in Town Center.

“The success of this organization is due to the good will of this community,” Scott Prankatz, BSCO’s director of donor engagement said. “We want to do something that the whole community can access.”

The party will include a community input board where visitors can add suggestions or express what they want to see in recreation in Big Sky. The location is fitting—Len Hill Park was a successful preservation effort by BSCO; in 2018 they acquired the space and preserved it as a hub for community events and arts.

Access is an important theme for BSCO, which is why the anniversary event will be free and open to the public. There will be giveaways of BASE passes and displays of BSCO’s rich history in making Big Sky what it is today.