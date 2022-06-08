Yellowstone Memorial Day weekend visitation down from 2021

BY EBS STAFF

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Memorial weekend showed a 34 percent decrease in vehicle entries to Yellowstone National Park compared to last year, according to a National Park Service report. Saturday, May 28, 2022 drew the largest crowds of the weekend, a total of 7,805 vehicles. The busiest day that same weekend in 2021 saw more than 12,000.

Summer is the busiest season in Yellowstone, NPS said, often hosting multiple millions of visitors between June and August. This season marks Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary as a National Park, and the park is still expecting high traffic throughout the summer.