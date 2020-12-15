Yellowstone microbes key ingredient in vegan meat

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/15/20

Grand Prismatic hamburger, anyone? According to VegNews, a Chicago-based startup called Nature’s Fynd just invested $45 million into growing animal-free vegan meat with the help of volcanic microbes found in Yellowstone National Park’s hot springs. By isolating microorganisms and feeding them glycerin and starches, Nature’s Fynd is able to create what they call “Fy,” which can be used to create meatless products such as nuggets, hot dogs and hamburgers. The vegan meat is a complete protein containing all nine amino acids and is high in fiber and vitamins. The company is currently working with retailers to commercialize their products on the market and hope to release Fy in 2021.