Yellowstone National Park MDW visitation almost ‘normal’

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 5/27/20

According to data released by park officials, Yellowstone National Park saw visitation at 97 percent compared to that of Memorial Day Weekend in 2019. From an economist’s standing, it’s a great omen in recouping some of the COVID-19 related losses seen in gateway communities. According to the Casper Star Tribune, “In 2019, the park counted 4,845 vehicles entering its eastern and southern entrances on the Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend. This year, 4,686 cars were counted,” less than a week following the May 18 reopening of the Wyoming entrances.