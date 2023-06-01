Yellowstone National Park Northeast Entrance Road to see temporary evening closures early June

DAILY MONTANAN STAFF

A small portion of Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road will be temporarily closed during evening hours on select days in early June to allow for construction.

According to a National Park Service press release, the section of road in Lamar Canyon between Tower Junction and Lamar Valley will be closed from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15.

The road was closed last year due to the historic flood that caused significant damage to five areas in the park, including this one. High water eroded the slope below this section of road during the flood and rendered it unsafe for use.

Crews cut a temporary one-lane road into the hillside to repair damage. During construction this year, crews will blast further into the hillside to create a new two-lane road, “which will be more resilient and able to withstand the effects of erosion and future flooding,” the release read.

The release said this work will need to be completed as soon as possible in order to avoid additional erosion. Once complete, the existing one-lane road will be removed and rehabilitated.

According to the release, the road reopened on Oct. 15 and is open to visitor vehicle traffic year-round, providing winter access to the communities of Cooke City/Silver Gate in Montana and to Lamar Valley, a main attraction in the park.

