Yellowstone recounts 2022 visitation numbers, celebrates 151st birthday

Yellowstone National Park’s 2023 State of the Park report released on March 1

By Julia Barton DIGITAL PRODUCER

On March 1, 2022, Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 150th anniversary, mere months before historic flooding decimated park infrastructure and resulted in total and partial closures for much of the summer season.

Despite the impacts of flooding, the park hosted 3.29 million recreational visits in 2022, according to a Feb. 28 press release, down 32% from 2021, the park’s busiest year on record.

Public access to the park was closed on June 13 until June 22 when the East, South and West entrances reopened with limited capacity. Entry restrictions remained in effect at those entrances until July 2. Yellowstone’s North and Northeast entrances remained closed to regular vehicle traffic until October.

Today, on March 1, the park notches its 151st birthday and released its 2023 State of the Park report that recaps strategic priority updates and highlights the park’s developmental progress, including recovery efforts following flood damages.

“More than ever, we recognize the outstanding value of the team here in Yellowstone, the support we’ve received from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, and other partners who have helped us achieve success in so many areas,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release.

The report also covers the park’s progress in improving workforce conditions, ecological protections, visitor experience, infrastructure and in building partnerships.

The table below shows year-to-date visitation numbers recorded by Yellowstone National Park since 2017.